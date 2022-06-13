DGAP-Ad-hoc: Brenntag SE / Key word(s): Forecast/Change in Forecast





Brenntag SE raises forecast for the financial year 2022





The Board of Management of Brenntag SE (ISIN: DE000A1DAHH0), the global market leader in chemicals and ingredients distribution, today decided to raise the forecast for operating EBITDA for the financial year 2022 previously published on March 9, 2022 and confirmed on May 11, 2022.

Based on the strong results in the first quarter of 2022 and the continuing positive earnings trend in the second quarter to date, as well as considering the prospects for the rest of the year, Brenntag now expects an operating EBITDA in the range of EUR 1,750 million to EUR 1,850 million for the financial year 2022 (previously: EUR 1,450 million to EUR 1,550 million).

The forecast takes into account the efficiency improvement anticipated in the course of implementing the measures resulting from “Project Brenntag” as well as the contribution to earnings from acquisitions already closed. It is based on the assumption that exchange rates will remain stable at the date of the forecast’s publication.

Furthermore, the forecast assumes that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the geopolitical and macroeconomic environment will not deviate significantly from the currently known extent for the remainder of the year.

The interim report of Brenntag SE for the second quarter of 2022 will be published on August 10, 2022.

Essen, June 13, 2022





