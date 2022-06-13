DGAP-News: PNE AG: Early closing of the offer period of the 2022/2027 bond due to high demand
2022. június 13., hétfő, 16:00
PNE AG: Early closing of the offer period of the 2022/2027 bond due to high demand
- Target volume of euro 50 million already exceeded
- Closing of the institutional order book already on June 14 at 09:00 (CEST) (instead of June 15, 2022)
- Subscription via the stock exchange ends on June 15, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. (CEST)
The final allocation of the new bond 2022/2027 is expected to be carried out on June 15, 2022 and subsequently published in a volume fixing announcement. A listing on the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Quotation Board) is planned for June 23, 2022.
About the PNE Group
Contacts for enquiries
Disclaimer: This media information does not constitute an offer of securities. Information on the new corporate bond 2022/2027 and the exchange offer is contained in the securities prospectus approved by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier ("CSSF"), which has been published on the website of PNE AG (https://ir.pne-ag.com/anleihen), the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (www.boerse-frankfurt.de) and the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (www.bourse.lu) after its approval. An investment decision regarding the corporate bond 2022/2027 and the exchange offer may only be made on the basis of the approved securities prospectus. The approval of the securities prospectus by the CSSF does not constitute an endorsement of the issuer and the quality of the corporate bond.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PNE AG
|Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4
|27472 Cuxhaven
|Germany
|Phone:
|04721 / 718 - 06
|Fax:
|04721 / 718 - 200
|E-mail:
|info@pne-ag.com
|Internet:
|http://www.pne-ag.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0JBPG2, DE000A2LQ3M9, , DE000A12UMG0,
|WKN:
|A0JBPG, A2LQ3M, , A12UMG,
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1374451
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1374451 13.06.2022
