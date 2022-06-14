DGAP-CMS: BP p.l.c.: Release of a capital market information
2022. június 13., hétfő, 20:05
BP p.l.c.
Transaction in Own Shares
BP p.l.c. (the "Company") announces that on 13 June 2022 it has purchased, in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the 2021 Annual General Meeting of the Company, a total of 8,000,000 of its ordinary shares of $0.25 each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange and Cboe (UK) as part of the buyback programme announced on 3 May 2022 (the "Programme") and as detailed below:
The Company intends to cancel these shares in accordance with the intentions expressed in connection with the authority granted by its shareholders at the Company"s 2021 Annual General Meeting.
The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited (intermediary code: SBILGB2L) on the date of purchase as part of the Programme.
Further enquiries:
bp Investor Relations +44(0) 207 496 4000
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: BP p.l.c. (ISIN CODE: GB0007980591)
Aggregate information:
Individual transactions:
To view details of the individual transactions, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/7161O_1-2022-6-13.pdf
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BP p.l.c.
|1 St James"s Square
|SW1Y 4PD London
|United Kingdom
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1374599 13.06.2022
