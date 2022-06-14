





















1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a)

Name

SMG Holding S.à r.l.







2.

Reason for the notification



a)

Position/status

PCA, person closely associated with Stefan Petrikovics, member of the management board (Vorstandsmitglied)



b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification







3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction

monitor



a)

Name

SMG European Recovery SPAC SE



b)

LEI

222100ARKO1EHWTTHK38







4a.

Details of the transaction(s):

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted



a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Shares, Class B1 Shares





Identification code

N/A



b)

Nature of the transaction

Disposal



c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)



EUR 0.0417

71,875







EUR 0.0417

230,000







EUR 0.2852

431,250



d)

Aggregated information





- Aggregated volume

733,125



- Price

EUR 0.1850



e)

Date of the transaction

2022-05-25



f)

Place of transaction

XOFF













4b.

Details of the transaction(s):

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted



a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Shares, Class B2 Shares





Identification code

N/A



b)

Nature of the transaction

Disposal



c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)



EUR 0.0417

71,875







EUR 0.0417

230,000







EUR 0.2852

431,250



d)

Aggregated information





- Aggregated volume

733,125



- Price

EUR 0.1850



e)

Date of the transaction

2022-05-25



f)

Place of transaction

XOFF













4c.

Details of the transaction(s):

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted



a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Derivatives, Class B Warrants





Identification code

N/A



b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition



c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)





EUR 1.5000

1,665,112



d)

Aggregated information







- Aggregated volume

1,665,112





- Price

EUR 1.5000



e)

Date of the transaction

2022-05-25



f)

Place of transaction

XOFF













4d.

Details of the transaction(s):

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted



a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Derivatives, Class B Warrants





Identification code

N/A



b)

Nature of the transaction

Disposal



c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)





EUR 0.7871

310,000







EUR 0.2327

992,000



d)

Aggregated information







- Aggregated volume

1,302,000





- Price

EUR 0.3647



e)

Date of the transaction

2022-05-25



f)

Place of transaction

XOFF













4e.

Details of the transaction(s):

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted



a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Derivatives, Class B Warrants







Identification code

N/A





b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition



c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)







EUR 1.5000

2,698,887



d)

Aggregated information









- Aggregated volume

2,698,887







- Price

EUR 1.5000





e)

Date of the transaction

2022-05-30





f)

Place of transaction

XOFF







































