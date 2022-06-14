DGAP-DD: SMG European Recovery SPAC SE english

2022. június 14., kedd, 16:00















SMG European Recovery SPAC SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








14.06.2022 / 15:59




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





































































































  Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
         
  1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
  a) Name SMG SPAC Investment S.à r.l.
   
  2. Reason for the notification
  a) Position/status PCA, person closely associated with Stefan Petrikovics, member of the management board (Vorstandsmitglied)
  b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
   
  3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction
monitor
  a) Name SMG European Recovery SPAC SE
  b) LEI 222100ARKO1EHWTTHK38
   
  4a. Details of the transaction(s):
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
  a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Shares, Class A Shares
    Identification code LU2380749676
  b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition
  c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
  EUR 9.9950 2,500,000
  d) Aggregated information  
  - Aggregated volume 2,500,000
  - Price EUR 9.9950
  e) Date of the transaction 2022-05-27
  f) Place of transaction XOFF
         
         
         













14.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: SMG European Recovery SPAC SE

9 rue de Bitbourg

1273 Luxembourg

Luxemburg
Internet: http://smg-spac.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service



76025  14.06.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1375511&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum