DGAP-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: FP Annual General Meeting with outlook of further transformation with profitable growth
FP Annual General Meeting with outlook of further transformation with profitable growth
Berlin, 15 June 2022 - The Annual General Meeting of Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG (ISIN DE000FPH9000) for the 2021 financial year took place today. As in the previous year, a virtual general meeting was held. The participation rate accounted for 48.9 % of the share capital.
All resolutions were approved by a large majority. The resolution on the discharge of the members of the Management Board for the 2021 financial year was approved by a majority, likewise the discharge of the members of the Supervisory Board.
The Supervisory Board announced at the Annual General Meeting that the CFO of Francotyp-Postalia, Mr Martin Geisel, will not be extending his contract, which expires by rotation. With effect of 1 October 2022, the Supervisory Board appointed Mr Ralf Spielberger as a member of the Management Board and as the new CFO. Mr Spielberger is not only a proven financial expert, but also has extensive experience in digital transformation processes. From 2007 onwards, Mr Spielberger held various positions in Finance & Operations at Pitney Bowes, including Managing Director of the German and Austrian Pitney Bowes companies and Finance & Operations Director for Northern Europe. From 2011, he was CFO of the European business, which at that time still comprised 16 countries. In 2015, he moved to ADAC SE, where he was responsible for Finance and Services as a member of the Management Board. After a short period at Thieme Verlag, he has been CFO of Ventura Travel for two and a half years. The Supervisory Board stated that Mr Spielberger is an excellent addition to the management team within the FP and will ensure the continuation of the transformation with profitable growth.
The Management Board took the opportunity not only to report on the past financial year, but also to give an outlook for the further development of the Group. CEO Carsten Lind: "The results of the past 12 months show that we have set the right course with the transformation programme FUTURE@FP. All three business areas have developed positively, and profitability has improved." Lind especially highlighted the importance of the Digital Business Solutions unit: "We are evaluating our solution offering and developing it in a very customer-centric way. The first successes have now become visible. We are convinced that this area has great potential for FP"s future growth."
Photos of Mr. Spielberger are available at the company"s website: https://www.fp-dam.com/management-board-14007aff6eb6b91a
About Francotyp-Postalia:
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG, a listed company based in Berlin, is the holding company of the globally operating FP Group (FP). FP is an expert in solutions that make office and work life easier and more efficient. FP has the following business units: Digital Business Solutions, Mailing, Shipping & Office Solutions and Mail Services. In the Digital Business Solutions business unit, FP optimises customers’ business processes and offers solutions such as electronic signatures, hybrid mail, input/output management for physical and digital documents and the data-driven automation of complex business processes. In the Mailing, Shipping & Office Solutions business unit, FP is the world’s third-largest provider of mailing systems and is also the market leader in Germany, Austria, Scandinavia and Italy. FP has subsidiaries based in 15 countries and is represented by its own trading network in many other countries. In the Mail Services business unit, FP offers the consolidation of business mail and is among the leading providers in Germany. In 2021, FP generated revenue of more than EUR 200 million.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
|Prenzlauer Promenade 28
|13089 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 220 660 410
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 220 660 425
|E-mail:
|ir@francotyp.com
|Internet:
|www.fp-francotyp.com
|ISIN:
|DE000FPH9000
|WKN:
|FPH900
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1375337
-