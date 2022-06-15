DGAP-News: PNE AG: Corporate bond 2022/27 with a volume of euro 55 million successfully placed
PNE AG: Corporate bond 2022/27 with a volume of euro 55 million successfully placed
- Issue volume increased to euro 55 million due to high demand
- Coupon at 5.000%
- Value date is expected to be June 23, 2022
Cuxhaven, June 15, 2022 - PNE AG, a leading international developer and operator of renewable energy power plants with a listing in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange and soon to be a member of the SDAX, has successfully placed its corporate bond 2022/27 (ISIN: DE000A30VJW3) with a volume of euro 55 million. The coupon was fixed at 5.000% during the subscription period.
At the end of the shortened subscription period, the 2022/27 bond was heavily oversubscribed at well over euro 60 million, despite the challenging market environment. Institutional investors accounted for a large part of the demand. In addition, numerous existing investors took advantage of the exchange offer of the outstanding bond 2018/23 to extend their commitment early. Subscriptions via the exchange offer were fully allocated. All orders placed via the subscription functionality of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange were allocated up to a volume of euro 1,000 each. Subscription orders in excess of this were allocated at a rate of 29%, rounded down to the denomination of 1,000 euros where applicable.
Markus Lesser, Chairman of the Board of Management of PNE AG: "We are pleased to have successfully placed the corporate bond together with IKB. This once again confirms the confidence of our investors in PNE and our strategy. We would like to express our sincere thanks for this."
The aim of this measure is, in particular, the early refinancing of the bonds 2018/2023 maturing on May 2, 2023. In addition, the proceeds will serve to finance the organic and inorganic growth of PNE AG.
The inclusion of the bonds in the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is planned for June 23, 2022.
The transaction was accompanied by IKB Deutsche Industriebank as Sole Lead Manager and Hoffmann Liebs as legal advisor.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PNE AG
|Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4
|27472 Cuxhaven
|Germany
|Phone:
|04721 / 718 - 06
|Fax:
|04721 / 718 - 200
|E-mail:
|info@pne-ag.com
|Internet:
|http://www.pne-ag.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0JBPG2, DE000A2LQ3M9, , DE000A12UMG0,
|WKN:
|A0JBPG, A2LQ3M, , A12UMG,
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1376489
