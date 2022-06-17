DGAP-DD: Ströer SE & Co. KGaA deutsch

2022. június 17., péntek, 18:34















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








17.06.2022 / 18:32




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: Udo
Nachname(n): Müller

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA


b) LEI

529900MBF3N1ATE55378 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Derivat
ISIN: DE0007493991


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf (buy to close) von Put Optionen für 50.000 Kommanditaktien an der Ströer SE & Co. KGaA mit einem Verfallsdatum 30.06.2022 und einem Ausübungskurs (strike) von EUR 80,00


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
35.84 EUR 1792000.00 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
35.84 EUR 1792000.00 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

14.06.2022; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes














17.06.2022 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Ströer SE & Co. KGaA

Ströer Allee 1

50999 Köln

Deutschland
Internet: www.stroeer.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service



76223  17.06.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1378595&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum