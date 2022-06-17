





















SMG European Recovery SPAC SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















17.06.2022 / 19:03









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them













1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



a)

Name

SMG SPAC Investment S.à r.l.







2.

Reason for the notification



a)

Position/status

PCA, person closely associated with Stefan Petrikovics, member of the management board (Vorstandsmitglied)



b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Amendment: Amendment to initial notification of 14 June 2022 to reflect concurrent subscription of shares and warrants in the form of Units (one Class A Share and one-half (1/2) of a Class A Warrant, at a price of EUR 10.00 per Unit).







3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction

monitor



a)

Name

SMG European Recovery SPAC SE



b)

LEI

222100ARKO1EHWTTHK38







4a.

Details of the transaction(s):

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted



a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Shares, Class A Shares





Identification code

LU2380749676



b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition



Subscription



c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)



EUR 9.9950

2,500,000 (units)



d)

Aggregated information





- Aggregated volume

2,500,000 (units)



- Price

EUR 9.9950



e)

Date of the transaction

2022-05-27



f)

Place of transaction

Outside of a trading venue - XOFF































4b.

Details of the transaction(s):

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Derivatives, Class A Warrants



Identification code

LU2380751656

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition



Subscription

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

EUR 0.01

1,250,000 (units)

d)

Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume

1,250,000 (units)

- Price

EUR 0.01

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-05-27

f)

Place of transaction

Outside of a trading venue - XOFF



















































17.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



