20.06.2022



In the time period from 13 June 2022 until and including 19 June 2022, a number of 463,381 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 15 November 2021, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 15 November 2021.



Shares were bought back as follows:





















Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price
13/06/2022 88,024 112.06969
14/06/2022 93,953 110.66752
15/06/2022 80,102 109.59239
16/06/2022 86,555 104.30634
17/06/2022 114,747 104.80061

 

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/sharebuyback-2021-2026).



The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 15 November 2021 until and including 19 June 2022 amounts to 5,336,352 shares.



The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).



Munich, 20 June 2022



Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

The Managing Board















Language: English
Company: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1

80333 München

Germany
Internet: www.siemens.com





 
