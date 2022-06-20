Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

20 June 2022

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany

WKN: 555200

ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 13 June 2022 until and including 17 June 2022, a number of 715,877 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date

Number of shares acquired

Average price (€)

Purchased volume (€)

13 June 2022

379,624

34.1255

12,954,858.81

14 June 2022

216,833

34.1998

7,415,645.23

15 June 2022

22,898

35.2527

807,216.32

16 June 2022

18,516

34.5346

639,442.65

17 June 2022

78,006

35.0230

2,732,004.14

Total

715,877

34.2924

24.549,167.15



An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://www.dpdhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program in the time period from 08 April 2022 until and including 17 June 2022 amounts to 5,397,065 shares.

Contact:

Martin Ziegenbalg



EVP Investor Relations



Tel. +49 (0) 228 63000

