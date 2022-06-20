DGAP-DD: Veganz Group AG english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: Bredack Vermögensverwaltungsgesellschaft mbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status








Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Jan
Last name(s): Bredack
Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Veganz Group AG


b) LEI

391200WJ0J8QYRQNC671 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3E5ED2


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
16.5000 EUR 95700.0000 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
16.5000 EUR 95700.0000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

15/06/2022; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: Veganz Group AG

Warschauer Straße 32

10243 Berlin

Germany
Internet: https://veganz.de/





 
