1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Name und Rechtsform:

Bredack Vermögensverwaltungsgesellschaft mbH



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Person steht in enger Beziehung zu:

Titel:



Vorname:

Jan

Nachname(n):

Bredack

Position:

Vorstand







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

Veganz Group AG





b) LEI

391200WJ0J8QYRQNC671



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Aktie

ISIN:

DE000A3E5ED2





b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

16.5000 EUR





95700.0000 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

16.5000 EUR





95700.0000 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

15.06.2022; UTC+2





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes



