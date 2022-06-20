DGAP-DD: Veganz Group AG deutsch

2022. június 20., hétfő, 10:15















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








20.06.2022 / 10:13




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name


Name und Rechtsform: Bredack Vermögensverwaltungsgesellschaft mbH

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status








Person steht in enger Beziehung zu:
Titel:
Vorname: Jan
Nachname(n): Bredack
Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

Veganz Group AG


b) LEI

391200WJ0J8QYRQNC671 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE000A3E5ED2


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
16.5000 EUR 95700.0000 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
16.5000 EUR 95700.0000 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

15.06.2022; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes














20.06.2022 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Veganz Group AG

Warschauer Straße 32

10243 Berlin

Deutschland
Internet: https://veganz.de/





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service



76253  20.06.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1379171&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum