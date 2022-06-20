Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares – 20th Interim announcement

Göppingen – 20 June 2022 – In the period from 13 June 2022 up to and including 17 June 2022, a number of 476,844 shares were acquired under the share buyback program of TeamViewer AG, the commencement of which was disclosed on 3 February 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 3 February 2022.





The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:

Repurchase date

Aggregated volume



(number of shares)

Volume-weighted average price



(€)

13 June 2022

95,550

11.11590

14 June 2022

95,550

10.38930

15 June 2022

95,470

10.37260

16 June 2022

95,015

10.22100

17 June 2022

95,259

10.92600



The transactions in detailed form are published on the TeamViewer AG website at https://ir.teamviewer.com/sharebuyback.

The total volume of shares purchased to date under this share buyback program in the period from 3 February 2022 up to and including 17 June 2022 amounts to a number of 16,537,963 shares.



The shares in TeamViewer AG are acquired by a bank commissioned by TeamViewer AG on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Contact:



Michael Lönne



TeamViewer AG, Investor Relations



Phone: +49 7161 97200 81



E-Mail: ir@teamviewer.com