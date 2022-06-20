DGAP-CMS: momox Holding AG: Veröffentlichung des Herkunftsstaates gemäß § 5 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

DGAP Zulassungsfolgepflichtmitteilung: momox Holding AG


/ Herkunftsstaat






momox Holding AG: Veröffentlichung des Herkunftsstaates gemäß § 5 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung








20.06.2022 / 11:30



Veröffentlichung einer Zulassungsfolgepflichtmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Die momox Holding AG gibt gem. § 5 WpHG bekannt, dass Deutschland der Herkunftsstaat ist.














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: momox Holding AG

Schreiberhauer Straße 30

10317 Berlin

Deutschland





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




1379217  20.06.2022 



