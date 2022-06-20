DGAP-CMS: momox Holding AG: Release of the Home Member State according to Article 5 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

momox Holding AG – Release of Home Member State



momox Holding AG has selected that Germany shall be its home member state for the purposes of periodic financial reporting.



This information is published pursuant to the requirements set out in the German Securities Trading Act Article 5 WpHG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution.



For further information please contact:

Christian von Hohnhorst

CFO

Tel: +49 (0) 30 610 800 7 511



 
















Archive at www.dgap.de










Language: English
Company: momox Holding AG

Schreiberhauer Straße 30

10317 Berlin

Germany





 
