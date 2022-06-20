momox Holding AG – Release of Home Member State

momox Holding AG has selected that Germany shall be its home member state for the purposes of periodic financial reporting.

This information is published pursuant to the requirements set out in the German Securities Trading Act Article 5 WpHG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution.

For further information please contact:



Christian von Hohnhorst



CFO



Tel: +49 (0) 30 610 800 7 511