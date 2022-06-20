DGAP-AFR: NFON AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2022. június 20., hétfő, 11:49







NFON AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2022:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 18, 2022

Address: https://corporate.nfon.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte


Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 18, 2022

Address: https://corporate.nfon.com/en/investor-relations/reports













Language: English
Company: NFON AG

Machtlfinger Straße 7

81379 Munich

Germany
Internet: https://corporate.nfon.com





 
