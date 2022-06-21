DGAP-News: Executive Board and Supervisory Boards of Deutsche EuroShop AG recommend shareholders tender their shares into offer by Oaktree and CURA
Executive Board and Supervisory Boards of Deutsche EuroShop AG recommend shareholders tender their shares into offer by Oaktree and CURA
Within the scope of their fairness opinions prepared for the Company, Deutsche Bank and Rothschild & Co also conclude that the offer consideration is fair, from a financial point of view, to the shareholders of Deutsche EuroShop AG.
The detailed joint reasoned statement of the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board of the Company pursuant to Section 27 para. 1 of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz – WpÜG) is published on the Company’s website at https://www.deutsche-euroshop.com/Takeover-Offer.
Shareholders of Deutsche EuroShop AG can still accept the offer, presumably until 7 July 2022. The Offer is subject to a minimum acceptance threshold of 50.0% plus one Share (including certain shares already held by Mr. Alexander Otto and entities controlled by him, including Kommanditgesellschaft CURA Vermögensverwaltung G.m.b.H. & Co.) and certain other customary conditions, including merger control clearance of the acquisition by the European Commission or the competent authorities in individual member states of the European Union, as applicable. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022.
