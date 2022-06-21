





21.06.2022 / 15:00







Notification of Major Holdings







1. Details of issuer

Name:

SAP SE

Street:

Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16

Postal code:

69190

City:

Walldorf

Germany

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

529900D6BF99LW9R2E68



2. Reason for notification



Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights



Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights

X

Other reason:

Acquisition of control over subsidiary and coordination of conduct



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity: Hasso Plattner Foundation, Rechtsfähige Stiftung des bürgerlichen Rechts

City of registered office, country: Potsdam, Germany



4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

HP Endowment GmbH & Co. KG; Hasso Plattner Single Asset GmbH & Co. KG





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

17 Jun 2022



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG

New

6.60 %

0.00 %

6.60 %

1228504232

Previous notification

n/a %

n/a %

n/a %

/



7. Details on total positions



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

Absolute

In %



Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

DE0007164600

4267909

76837079

0.35 %

6.25 %

Total

81104988

6.60 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %







0

0.00 %





Total

0

0.00 %



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %









0

0.00 %







Total

0

0.00 %



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

Hasso Plattner Foundation, Rechtsfähige Stiftung des bürgerlichen Rechts

6.60 %

%

6.60 %

Hasso Plattner Verwaltungs GmbH

%

%

%

HP Endowment GmbH & Co. KG

6.60 %

%

6.60 %



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG



(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)





Date of general meeting:



Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights

Proportion of instruments

Total of both

%

%

%



10. Other explanatory remarks:







Date

20 Jun 2022



