Eyemaxx Real Estate AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2019/2020:



Report Type: Annual financial report of the group





Language: German



Date of disclosure: December 31, 2022



Address:





Language: English



Date of disclosure: December 31, 2022



Address:

