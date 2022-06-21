DGAP-AFR: Eyemaxx Real Estate AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2022. június 21., kedd, 16:00







DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Eyemaxx Real Estate AG


/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements






Eyemaxx Real Estate AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]








21.06.2022 / 16:00



Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Eyemaxx Real Estate AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2019/2020:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: December 31, 2022

Address: https://www.eyemaxx.com/de/investor-relations/publikationen/finanzberichte


Language: English

Date of disclosure: December 31, 2022

Address: https://www.eyemaxx.com/en/investor-relations/publications/financial-reports













21.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Eyemaxx Real Estate AG

Weichertstraße 5

63741 Aschaffenburg

Germany
Internet: www.eyemaxx.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1380417  21.06.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1380417&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum