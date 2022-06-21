DGAP-AFR: Eyemaxx Real Estate AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

Hiermit gibt die Eyemaxx Real Estate AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte für das Geschäftsjahr 2019/2020 veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Konzern-Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 31.12.2022

Ort: https://www.eyemaxx.com/de/investor-relations/publikationen/finanzberichte


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 31.12.2022

Ort: https://www.eyemaxx.com/en/investor-relations/publications/financial-reports













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Eyemaxx Real Estate AG

Weichertstraße 5

63741 Aschaffenburg

Deutschland
Internet: www.eyemaxx.com





 
