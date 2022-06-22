DGAP-Ad-hoc: GFJ ESG Acquisition I SE / Key word(s): Personnel





Withdrawal of Mr. Florian Fritsch from the Supervisory Board of GFJ ESG Acquisition I SE

Luxembourg, June 21st, 2022 – Florian Fritsch, vice-chairman of the supervisory board of GFJ ESG Acquisition I SE, has resigned from his position and duties.