GFJ ESG Acquisition I SE: Withdrawal of Mr. Florian Fritsch from the Supervisory Board of GFJ ESG Acquisition I SE


22-Jun-2022 / 00:10 CET/CEST


Withdrawal of Mr. Florian Fritsch from the Supervisory Board of GFJ ESG Acquisition I SE



Luxembourg, June 21st, 2022 – Florian Fritsch, vice-chairman of the supervisory board of GFJ ESG Acquisition I SE, has resigned from his position and duties.





Company Contact:

Gisbert Rühl

55, Avenue Pasteur

L-2311 Luxembourg

Luxembourg

info@gfj-esg.com
Media Contact:

Jobst Honig

Finsbury Glover Hering

+49 171 86 29 967

jobst.honig@fgh.com







Language: English
Company: GFJ ESG Acquisition I SE

55 Avenue Pasteur

2133 Luxembourg

Luxemburg
E-mail: nicolas@fritsch.com
ISIN: LU2358378979, LU2358379514
WKN: A3CS4Z, A3GSW5
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard)
