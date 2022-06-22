DGAP-Adhoc: GFJ ESG Acquisition I SE: Withdrawal of Mr. Florian Fritsch from the Supervisory Board of GFJ ESG Acquisition I SE
2022. június 22., szerda, 00:10
DGAP-Ad-hoc: GFJ ESG Acquisition I SE / Key word(s): Personnel
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR FORWARDING, EITHER DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR TO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE.
Public disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 para. 1 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)
Withdrawal of Mr. Florian Fritsch from the Supervisory Board of GFJ ESG Acquisition I SE
Luxembourg, June 21st, 2022 – Florian Fritsch, vice-chairman of the supervisory board of GFJ ESG Acquisition I SE, has resigned from his position and duties.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|GFJ ESG Acquisition I SE
|55 Avenue Pasteur
|2133 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|E-mail:
|nicolas@fritsch.com
|ISIN:
|LU2358378979, LU2358379514
|WKN:
|A3CS4Z, A3GSW5
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard)
|EQS News ID:
|1380737
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1380737 22-Jun-2022 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
Evonik Industries and Laxxon Medical see future in 3D screen printed pharmaceuticals
[2022.03.08. 15:02]
-
»
Evonik und Laxxon Medical sehen Zukunftsmarkt für 3D-Druck von Tabletten
[2022.03.08. 15:02]
-
»
"Game Changing" Technology Enables QR Code Integration with 3D Screen Printing
[2022.02.16. 17:31]
-
»
Laxxon Medical to Participate in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference
[2022.01.07. 16:40]
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-