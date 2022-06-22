DGAP-Adhoc: SALZGITTER AG: The Salzgitter Group raises its guidance for the financial year 2022 – pre-tax profit of more than € 1 billion anticipated
2022. június 22., szerda, 15:51
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Forecast
The Steel Production and Trading business units continued to benefit from the clear uptrend in prices and demand across all steel products in the second quarter as well. As a result of the most recent consolidation in steel prices, we expect the above-average margins to narrow in the second half of the year. Based on an excellent half-year result already in evidence, we are nevertheless revising our guidance for the Salzgitter Group upward again. We are now anticipating:
- sales of around € 13 billion (previously: just under € 11 billion),
- a pre-tax profit (EBT) of between € 1.0 billion and € 1.2 billion (previously: between € 750 million and € 900 million) and
- a return on capital employed that is higher year-on-year (ROCE; previously: around the year-earlier level).
In the context of the above, we have taken commodity and energy costs at the current level as a basis and assume an ongoing unrestricted availability of natural gas as a precondition for maintaining production. We make specific reference to the virtually unquantifiable risks at present in connection with the war in Ukraine, the consequences of which have meanwhile also been reflected in economic institutions making significant corrections to their economic forecasts.
The financial statements for the first half year will be published on August 11, 2022, as scheduled.
Contact:
Markus Heidler
Head of Investor Relations
Salzgitter AG
Eisenhüttenstraße 99
38239 Salzgitter
Phone +49 5341 21-6105
Fax +49 5341 21-2570
E-Mail ir@salzgitter-ag.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft
|Eisenhüttenstraße 99
|38239 Salzgitter
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 5341 21-01
|Fax:
|+49 5341 21-2727
|E-mail:
|info@salzgitter-ag.de
|Internet:
|www.salzgitter-ag.de
|ISIN:
|DE0006202005
|WKN:
|620200
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1381483
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1381483 22-Jun-2022 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
Evonik Industries and Laxxon Medical see future in 3D screen printed pharmaceuticals
[2022.03.08. 15:02]
-
»
Evonik und Laxxon Medical sehen Zukunftsmarkt für 3D-Druck von Tabletten
[2022.03.08. 15:02]
-
»
"Game Changing" Technology Enables QR Code Integration with 3D Screen Printing
[2022.02.16. 17:31]
-
»
Laxxon Medical to Participate in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference
[2022.01.07. 16:40]
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-