DGAP-News: HomeToGo SE: HomeToGo appoints Christina Smedley to its Supervisory Board
2022. június 22., szerda, 18:00
HomeToGo appoints Christina Smedley to its Supervisory Board
Christoph Schuh, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of HomeToGo: “We’re thrilled to welcome Christina Smedley to our Supervisory Board. With a wealth of expertise in marketing, communications and brand, her counsel will be extremely beneficial as we help build HomeToGo as a global brand and continue on its journey to become the go-to destination for vacation rentals. I would like to personally thank Thilo Semmelbauer for his dedication and trust over the years, and especially all of his valuable guidance while serving on the Board.”
Thilo Semmelbauer, Managing Director, Insight Partners: “It has been an honor to serve on HomeToGo’s Supervisory Board, and to be a core part of the team’s journey going public in this past year. I have the utmost confidence in HomeToGo’s Management team and the long-term growth opportunity ahead, as demonstrated by their impressive financial results this year thus far. With Christina Smedley’s deep roots in building global brands, I see her as a highly valuable successor for my seat on the Board.”
Smedley brings extensive marketing and brand experience to HomeToGo’s Supervisory Board, currently serving as Co-founder and Chief Marketing & Communications Officer at Lightspark, a new company created to explore, build and extend the capabilities of Bitcoin. In her previous position as CMO of Robinhood, Smedley led integrated marketing, communications and content for the trading platform, departing shortly after its IPO. Her career includes prominent leadership positions at Facebook/Meta, PayPal, Amazon and Edelman.
Christina Smedley, appointed member of the Supervisory Board of HomeToGo: “I’m very excited to be joining HomeToGo as a member of its Supervisory Board, a brand that has skyrocketed in the past few years to be a key leading player in travel. The promise of short term rentals in the accommodation industry combined with HomeToGo’s growth since the pandemic demonstrates that its trajectory as a global consumer brand has only just started. I look forward to advising and working closely with HomeToGo’s Management Board, fellow Supervisory Board members and talented team.”
For more information on HomeToGo’s Supervisory Board, visit HomeToGo’s Investor Relations website at: ir.hometogo.de.
About HomeToGo
HomeToGo was founded in 2014 with a vision to make incredible homes easily accessible to everyone. To pursue this vision, HomeToGo was able to build and constantly grow a trusted and easy-to-use technology platform that brings together property suppliers with travelers from all across the world.
HomeToGo operates a marketplace for alternative accommodation that connects millions of travelers searching for a perfect place to stay with thousands of inventory suppliers across the globe, resulting in the world"s most comprehensive inventory coverage in the alternative accommodation space.
HomeToGo"s marketplace is beneficial to both of its customer groups: Consumers who visit HomeToGo"s websites gain access to the largest inventory in one place, and supply partners who use the platform"s reach and technology solutions are better able to serve a wide range of customers and generate more high-quality demand.
While HomeToGo SE"s registered office is located in Luxembourg, HomeToGo GmbH is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. HomeToGo operates localized websites and apps in 25 countries.
HomeToGo SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the stock ticker “HTG”. For more information visit: www.hometogo.com/about
MEDIA CONTACT
Caroline Burns
INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT
Jan Edelmann
+49 157 501 63731
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of the words "may", "will", "should", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "project", "goal" or "target" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, forecasts, estimates, projections, opinions or plans that are inherently subject to significant risks, as well as uncertainties and contingencies that are subject to change. No representation is made or will be made by HomeToGo SE that any forward-looking statement will be achieved or will prove to be correct. The actual future business, financial position, results of operations and prospects may differ materially from those projected or forecast in the forward-looking statements. Neither HomeToGo SE nor any of their respective affiliates assume any obligation to update, and do not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any forward-looking statements or other information contained in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HomeToGo SE
|9 rue de Bitbourg
|L-1273 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|E-mail:
|ir@hometogo.com
|Internet:
|ir.hometogo.de
|ISIN:
|LU2290523658, LU2290524383
|WKN:
|A2QM3K , A3GPQR
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1381307
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1381307 22.06.2022
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
Evonik Industries and Laxxon Medical see future in 3D screen printed pharmaceuticals
[2022.03.08. 15:02]
-
»
Evonik und Laxxon Medical sehen Zukunftsmarkt für 3D-Druck von Tabletten
[2022.03.08. 15:02]
-
»
"Game Changing" Technology Enables QR Code Integration with 3D Screen Printing
[2022.02.16. 17:31]
-
»
Laxxon Medical to Participate in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference
[2022.01.07. 16:40]
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-