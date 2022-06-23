DGAP-DD: Deutsche Bank AG deutsch

2022. június 23., csütörtök, 16:02















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








23.06.2022 / 16:00




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: Fabrizio
Nachname(n): Campelli

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

Deutsche Bank AG


b) LEI

7LTWFZYICNSX8D621K86 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE0005140008


b) Art des Geschäfts


Lieferung von Aktien als Dividendenwiederanlage im Rahmen eines Mitarbeiterbeteiligungsprogramms.
Geschäft i.R. eines Mitarbeiterbeteiligungsprogramms


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
9.4232 EUR 424.0440 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
9.4232 EUR 424.0440 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

20.06.2022; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: Deutsche Börse Frankfurt
MIC: XFRA














23.06.2022 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Deutsche Bank AG

Taunusanlage 12

60325 Frankfurt a. M.

Deutschland
Internet: www.db.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service



76349  23.06.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1382497&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum