1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Titel:



Vorname:

Fabrizio

Nachname(n):

Campelli



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Position:

Vorstand







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

Deutsche Bank AG





b) LEI

7LTWFZYICNSX8D621K86



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Aktie

ISIN:

DE0005140008





b) Art des Geschäfts

Lieferung von Aktien als Dividendenwiederanlage im Rahmen eines Mitarbeiterbeteiligungsprogramms.

Geschäft i.R. eines Mitarbeiterbeteiligungsprogramms





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

9.4232 EUR





424.0440 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

9.4232 EUR





424.0440 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

20.06.2022; UTC+2





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Name:

Deutsche Börse Frankfurt

MIC:

XFRA



