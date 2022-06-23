DGAP-DD: Deutsche Bank AG english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Rebecca
Last name(s): Short

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Deutsche Bank AG


b) LEI

7LTWFZYICNSX8D621K86 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005140008


b) Nature of the transaction


Delivery of dividend shares pursuant to an employee share ownership program.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
9.4232 EUR 113.0784 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
9.4232 EUR 113.0784 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

20/06/2022; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Deutsche Börse Frankfurt
MIC: XFRA














