DGAP-Adhoc: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited: Stellantis wird wesentlicher Anteilseigner von Vulcan Energy durch eine Kapitalbeteiligung von 50 Millionen Euro (76 Millionen Australische Dollar)
2022. június 23., csütörtök, 19:01
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited / Schlagwort(e): Beteiligung/Unternehmensbeteiligung/Kapitalerhöhung
Stellantis wird wesentlicher Anteilseigner von Vulcan Energy durch eine Kapitalbeteiligung von 50 Millionen Euro (76 Millionen Australische Dollar)
Vulcan Energy Resources Limited (Vulcan; ASX: VUL, FSE: VUL) hat heute auf Grundlage eines Beschlusses des Verwaltungsrats eine Kapitalbeteiligung in Höhe von 50 Mio. € (76 Mio. AUD) von Stellantis N.V. (NYSE / MTA / Euronext Paris: STLA, Stellantis) vereinbart.
Stellantis wird mit einem Anteil von 8% der zweitgrößte Aktionär von Vulcan, nachdem die voll eingezahlten Stammaktien zum volumengewichteten 30-Tage-Durchschnittskurs (VWAP) von € 4,367 (A$ 6,622) pro Aktie ausgegeben wurden, was ca. 11,450 Mio. Aktien entspricht.
Vulcan und Stellantis haben außerdem ihre verbindliche Lithiumhydroxid-Abnahmevereinbarung vom 29. November 2021 um fünf Jahre bis 2035 verlängert.
Stellantis ist einer der weltweit führenden Automobilhersteller und Mobilitätsanbieter. Vulcan geht davon aus, dass dies die weltweit erste Upstream-Investition eines internationalen Automobilherstellers in ein börsennotiertes Lithiumunternehmen ist.
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|Vulcan Energy Resources Limited
|Level 11, Brookfield Place, 125 St Georges Terrace
|6000 Perth
|Australien
|E-Mail:
|dtydde@v-er.eu
|Internet:
|www.v-er.eu
|ISIN:
|AU0000066086
|WKN:
|A2PV3A
|Börsen:
|Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1382637
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
1382637 23.06.2022 CET/CEST
