Vulcan Energy Resources Limited: Stellantis wird wesentlicher Anteilseigner von Vulcan Energy durch eine Kapitalbeteiligung von 50 Millionen Euro (76 Millionen Australische Dollar)





Stellantis wird wesentlicher Anteilseigner von Vulcan Energy durch eine Kapitalbeteiligung von 50 Millionen Euro (76 Millionen Australische Dollar)





Vulcan Energy Resources Limited (Vulcan; ASX: VUL, FSE: VUL) hat heute auf Grundlage eines Beschlusses des Verwaltungsrats eine Kapitalbeteiligung in Höhe von 50 Mio. € (76 Mio. AUD) von Stellantis N.V. (NYSE / MTA / Euronext Paris: STLA, Stellantis) vereinbart. Stellantis wird mit einem Anteil von 8% der zweitgrößte Aktionär von Vulcan, nachdem die voll eingezahlten Stammaktien zum volumengewichteten 30-Tage-Durchschnittskurs (VWAP) von € 4,367 (A$ 6,622) pro Aktie ausgegeben wurden, was ca. 11,450 Mio. Aktien entspricht.



Vulcan und Stellantis haben außerdem ihre verbindliche Lithiumhydroxid-Abnahmevereinbarung vom 29. November 2021 um fünf Jahre bis 2035 verlängert.



Stellantis ist einer der weltweit führenden Automobilhersteller und Mobilitätsanbieter. Vulcan geht davon aus, dass dies die weltweit erste Upstream-Investition eines internationalen Automobilherstellers in ein börsennotiertes Lithiumunternehmen ist.

















