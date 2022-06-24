DGAP-Adhoc: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited: Stellantis wird wesentlicher Anteilseigner von Vulcan Energy durch eine Kapitalbeteiligung von 50 Millionen Euro (76 Millionen Australische Dollar)

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited / Schlagwort(e): Beteiligung/Unternehmensbeteiligung/Kapitalerhöhung


Vulcan Energy Resources Limited: Stellantis wird wesentlicher Anteilseigner von Vulcan Energy durch eine Kapitalbeteiligung von 50 Millionen Euro (76 Millionen Australische Dollar)


23.06.2022 / 19:01 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Stellantis wird wesentlicher Anteilseigner von Vulcan Energy durch eine Kapitalbeteiligung von 50 Millionen Euro (76 Millionen Australische Dollar)


Vulcan Energy Resources Limited (Vulcan; ASX: VUL, FSE: VUL) hat heute auf Grundlage eines Beschlusses des Verwaltungsrats eine Kapitalbeteiligung in Höhe von 50 Mio. € (76 Mio. AUD) von Stellantis N.V. (NYSE / MTA / Euronext Paris: STLA, Stellantis) vereinbart.

Stellantis wird mit einem Anteil von 8% der zweitgrößte Aktionär von Vulcan, nachdem die voll eingezahlten Stammaktien zum volumengewichteten 30-Tage-Durchschnittskurs (VWAP) von € 4,367 (A$ 6,622) pro Aktie ausgegeben wurden, was ca. 11,450 Mio. Aktien entspricht.



Vulcan und Stellantis haben außerdem ihre verbindliche Lithiumhydroxid-Abnahmevereinbarung vom 29. November 2021 um fünf Jahre bis 2035 verlängert.



Stellantis ist einer der weltweit führenden Automobilhersteller und Mobilitätsanbieter. Vulcan geht davon aus, dass dies die weltweit erste Upstream-Investition eines internationalen Automobilherstellers in ein börsennotiertes Lithiumunternehmen ist.










23.06.2022 CET/CEST Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de






















Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited

Level 11, Brookfield Place, 125 St Georges Terrace

6000 Perth

Australien
E-Mail: dtydde@v-er.eu
Internet: www.v-er.eu
ISIN: AU0000066086
WKN: A2PV3A
Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1382637





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service



1382637  23.06.2022 CET/CEST







