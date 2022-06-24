DGAP-Adhoc: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited: Stellantis to become substantial shareholder in Vulcan Energy through €50 million (AUS$ 76 million) equity investment
2022. június 23., csütörtök, 19:01
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited / Key word(s): Investment/Capital Increase
Stellantis to become substantial shareholder in Vulcan Energy through €50 million (AUS$ 76 million) equity investment
Stellantis will become the second largest shareholder in Vulcan, at 8% shareholding, following issue of the fully paid ordinary shares at the 30-day Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) of €4.367 (A$6.622) per share which represents ~11.450m shares.
Vulcan and Stellantis have also extended their binding lithium hydroxide offtake agreement, concluded on 29 November 2021, by five years, to 2035.
Stellantis is one of the world’s leading automakers and mobility providers. Vulcan understands that this represents the world’s first upstream investment in a listed lithium company by an international automaker.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Vulcan Energy Resources Limited
|Level 11, Brookfield Place, 125 St Georges Terrace
|6000 Perth
|Australia
|E-mail:
|dtydde@v-er.eu
|Internet:
|www.v-er.eu
|ISIN:
|AU0000066086
|WKN:
|A2PV3A
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1382637
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1382637 23-Jun-2022 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
Evonik Industries and Laxxon Medical see future in 3D screen printed pharmaceuticals
[2022.03.08. 15:02]
-
»
Evonik und Laxxon Medical sehen Zukunftsmarkt für 3D-Druck von Tabletten
[2022.03.08. 15:02]
-
»
"Game Changing" Technology Enables QR Code Integration with 3D Screen Printing
[2022.02.16. 17:31]
-
»
Laxxon Medical to Participate in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference
[2022.01.07. 16:40]
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-