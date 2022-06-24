



Sonja Wärntges to Remain CEO of DIC Asset AG for Another Five Years

Supervisory board of SDAX-listed company extends appointment through 2027



Company plans to become Germany’s leading platform for commercial real estate



Focus clearly trained on intrinsic value, growth, sustainability, innovations and talent management



Frankfurt am Main, 24 June 2022. The Supervisory Board of DIC Asset AG (WKN: A1X3XX / ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4) has today, with signature, effectively extended the appointment of Sonja Wärntges as CEO through 30 June 2027. Sonja Wärntges has headed the commercial real estate company since 2017.

“The decisive values in our industry are reliability, expertise and continuity. We are therefore very pleased that Sonja Wärntges will continue her successful work as chairperson of the board of DIC Asset AG. Over the past years, she has generated demonstrable value-added for our tenants, investors and shareholders. Pursuing a dedicated growth trajectory and placing the focus clearly on creativity, agility and reliability, she has consistently developed DIC Asset AG into one of the leading players on the market for commercial real estate,” said Prof. Dr. Gerhard Schmidt, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of DIC Asset AG.

Sonja Wärntges herself, CEO of DIC Asset AG, had this to say: “I should like to thank the supervisory board for the faith vested in me. We have ambitious goals for the years ahead. We intend to keep expanding DIC Asset AG into the leading commercial real estate platform on the German market, and to increase the company’s value significantly. As we keep growing, our focus is clearly on sustainability, and we will keep investing in innovation and digitisation. At the same time, I want to turn the company into a talent house for the brightest minds in our industry, more so than it already is. Our tenants, investors and shareholders will be able to rely on our structuring strength and our dynamic performance, now as in the future.”

Under the leadership of Sonja Wärntges, DIC Asset AG more than tripled its assets under management (from EUR 4.4 billion at the end of 2017 to EUR 13.8 billion by June 2022), while the FFO lately crossed into the triple-digit millions, equalling EUR 107.2 million by the end of 2021. Over the past two years, the company made decisive moves into the logistics sector to build it up into a second main business line, side by side with office real estate. Recently, DIC Asset AG also took its first steps to internationalise its portfolio by acquiring several properties in the Netherlands.

An SDAX-listed company, DIC Asset AG covers the entire value chain in real estate, from acquisition to management and all the way to sales, uniquely positioning itself within the German market. The company employs around 330 staff in nine different branch offices today.

About DIC Asset AG:





DIC Asset AG is Germany’s leading listed specialist for office and logistics real estate with more than 20 years of experience on the real estate market and access to a broad-based network of investors. Our business is based on a regional and inter-regional real estate platform with nine offices on the ground in all major German markets (with VIB Vermögen AG included). We manage a pro-forma total of 349 assets with a combined market value of EUR 13.8 billion on site, always close to our properties and their occupiers.

The Commercial Portfolio segment comprises real estate held for our own account. Here, we generate steady cash flows from stable rent revenues on long-term leases while also optimising the value of our portfolio assets through active management, and realising gains from sales.

In the Institutional Business segment, we earn recurrent fees from real estate services we provide to national and international institutional investors by structuring and managing investment vehicles that return attractive dividend yields.

DIC Asset AG has been SDAX-listed since June 2006.

