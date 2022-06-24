





Notification of Major Holdings







1. Details of issuer

Name:

Mercedes-Benz Group AG

Street:

Mercedesstrasse 120

Postal code:

70372

City:

Stuttgart

Germany

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

529900R27DL06UVNT076



2. Reason for notification



Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights



Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights

X

Other reason:

Voluntary group notification with threshold triggered at subsidiary level due to expiration of financial instruments



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity: Morgan Stanley

City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)



4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

17 Jun 2022



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG

New

0.48 %

7.17 %

7.65 %

1069837447

Previous notification

0.29 %

7.47 %

7.76 %

/



7. Details on total positions



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

Absolute

In %



Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

DE0007100000

0

5181617

0.00 %

0.48 %

Total

5181617

0.48 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Equity Call Option

From 16.09.2022 to 20.12.2024

at any time

7540100

0.70 %

Right of recall over securities lending agreements

at any time

at any time

720385

0.07 %

Equity Call Option

15.12.2023

at any time

200000

0.02 %





Total

8460485

0.79 %



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Retail Structured Product

From 10.12.2071 to 02.03.2072

at any time

Cash

475

0 %

Retail Structured Product - Note

From 04.05.2023 to 11.05.2026

at any time

Cash

8242

0 %

Equity Swap

From 10.11.2022 to 03.06.2025

at any time

Cash

5156503

0.48 %

Compound Option

From 13.10.2022 to 02.06.2025

at any time

Cash

74411

0.01 %

Equity Put Option

From 15.07.2022 to 19.12.2025

at any time

Physical

7485500

0.70 %

Equity Call Option

From 24.10.2022 to 02.05.2023

at any time

Cash

2531009

0.24 %

Equity Put Option

From 24.10.2022 to 02.05.2023

at any time

Cash

1345897

0.13 %

Equity Call Option

From 16.08.2023 to 21.02.2024

at any time

Physical

10939896

1.02 %

Equity Call Option

From 16.08.2023 to 21.02.2024

at any time

Physical

16519920

1.54 %

Equity Call Option

From 20.08.2024 to 27.02.2025

at any time

Physical

24177846

2.26 %

Equity Put Option*

From 16.08.2023 to 21.02.2024

at any time

Physical

10939896

1.02 %

Equity Put Option*

From 16.08.2023 to 21.02.2024

at any time

Physical

16519920

1.54 %

Equity Put Option*

From 20.08.2024 to 27.02.2025

at any time

Physical

24177846

2.26 %

Equity Put Option*

15.12.2023

at any time

Physical

200000

0.02 %







Total

68239699

6.38 %



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

Morgan Stanley

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley International Limited

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Investments (UK)

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

%

%

5.12 %

-

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

%

%

%

Prime Dealer Services Corp.

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Bank, N.A.

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley B.V.

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley International Finance S. A.

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.

%

%

%

ETCM Holdings, LLC

%

%

%

E*TRADE Securities LLC

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Asia Holdings Limited

%

%

%

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd.

%

%

%



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG



(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)





Date of general meeting:



Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights

Proportion of instruments

Total of both

%

%

%



10. Other explanatory remarks:

Regarding section 7.b.2, the Equity Put Options marked with * were not aggregated as they relate to collar transactions (Call & Put) under which, on a consolidated basis, Morgan Stanley can acquire 4.85% of the voting rights in Mercedes-Benz Group AG (or receive an equivalent amount in cash) only once.





Date

23 Jun 2022



