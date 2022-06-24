DGAP-PVR: Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Mercedes-Benz Group AG
Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
24.06.2022 / 11:32
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|Mercedes-Benz Group AG
|Street:
|Mercedesstrasse 120
|Postal code:
|70372
|City:
|Stuttgart
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|529900R27DL06UVNT076
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|X
|Other reason:
Voluntary group notification with threshold triggered at subsidiary level due to expiration of financial instruments
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Legal entity: Morgan Stanley
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:6. Total positions
7. Details on total positionsa. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|0.48 %
|7.17 %
|7.65 %
|1069837447
|Previous notification
|0.29 %
|7.47 %
|7.76 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE0007100000
|0
|5181617
|0.00 %
|0.48 %
|Total
|5181617
|0.48 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Equity Call Option
|From 16.09.2022 to 20.12.2024
|at any time
|7540100
|0.70 %
|Right of recall over securities lending agreements
|at any time
|at any time
|720385
|0.07 %
|Equity Call Option
|15.12.2023
|at any time
|200000
|0.02 %
|
|
|Total
|8460485
|0.79 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Retail Structured Product
|From 10.12.2071 to 02.03.2072
|at any time
|Cash
|475
|0 %
|Retail Structured Product - Note
|From 04.05.2023 to 11.05.2026
|at any time
|Cash
|8242
|0 %
|Equity Swap
|From 10.11.2022 to 03.06.2025
|at any time
|Cash
|5156503
|0.48 %
|Compound Option
|From 13.10.2022 to 02.06.2025
|at any time
|Cash
|74411
|0.01 %
|Equity Put Option
|From 15.07.2022 to 19.12.2025
|at any time
|Physical
|7485500
|0.70 %
|Equity Call Option
|From 24.10.2022 to 02.05.2023
|at any time
|Cash
|2531009
|0.24 %
|Equity Put Option
|From 24.10.2022 to 02.05.2023
|at any time
|Cash
|1345897
|0.13 %
|Equity Call Option
|From 16.08.2023 to 21.02.2024
|at any time
|Physical
|10939896
|1.02 %
|Equity Call Option
|From 16.08.2023 to 21.02.2024
|at any time
|Physical
|16519920
|1.54 %
|Equity Call Option
|From 20.08.2024 to 27.02.2025
|at any time
|Physical
|24177846
|2.26 %
|Equity Put Option*
|From 16.08.2023 to 21.02.2024
|at any time
|Physical
|10939896
|1.02 %
|Equity Put Option*
|From 16.08.2023 to 21.02.2024
|at any time
|Physical
|16519920
|1.54 %
|Equity Put Option*
|From 20.08.2024 to 27.02.2025
|at any time
|Physical
|24177846
|2.26 %
|Equity Put Option*
|15.12.2023
|at any time
|Physical
|200000
|0.02 %
|
|
|
|Total
|68239699
|6.38 %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley International Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Investments (UK)
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
| %
| %
|5.12 %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Prime Dealer Services Corp.
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Bank, N.A.
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley B.V.
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley International Finance S. A.
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|ETCM Holdings, LLC
| %
| %
| %
|E*TRADE Securities LLC
| %
| %
| %
|-
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Morgan Stanley Asia Holdings Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd.
| %
| %
| %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
|Regarding section 7.b.2, the Equity Put Options marked with * were not aggregated as they relate to collar transactions (Call & Put) under which, on a consolidated basis, Morgan Stanley can acquire 4.85% of the voting rights in Mercedes-Benz Group AG (or receive an equivalent amount in cash) only once.
Date
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Mercedes-Benz Group AG
|Mercedesstrasse 120
|70372 Stuttgart
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://group.mercedes-benz.com
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1383529 24.06.2022
