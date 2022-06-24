





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















24.06.2022 / 14:39









1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Fritz

Last name(s):

Oesterle



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Amendment

The calculation of the aggregated volume was incorrect.



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG





b) LEI

529900ZM98OISTG16932



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0007314007





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1.5500 EUR





10000.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

1.5500 EUR





15500.0000 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

22/06/2022; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Tradegate

MIC:

TGAT



