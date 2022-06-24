DGAP-Adhoc: Allterco JSCo announces intention to repurchase own shares through over-the-counter transactions
2022. június 24., péntek, 18:10
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Allterco JSCo / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Publication of inside information according to Article 17 MAR
Allterco JSCo announces intention to repurchase own shares through over-the-counter transactions
Allterco has announced its intention to acquire 100% of GOAP on 8 June 2022. Alternatively, in case Allterco and the GOAP shareholders do not reach an agreement on the transaction, the repurchased shares might be used for the incentive program for employees or sold to private investors.
For further information, please visit allterco.com.
Investor Relations contact
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Allterco JSCo
|103 Cherny Vrah Bldv
|1407 Sofia
|Bulgaria
|E-mail:
|s.iliev@allterco.com
|Internet:
|www.allterco.com
|ISIN:
|BG1100003166
|WKN:
|A2DGX9
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin
|EQS News ID:
|1383621
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1383621 24-Jun-2022 CET/CEST
