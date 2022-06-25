DGAP-Adhoc: MagForce AG issues Bearer Notes with a total Volume of up to EUR 3.5 Million to Lansdowne Investment Company Cyprus Limited

2022. június 25., szombat, 11:40





DGAP-Ad-hoc: MagForce AG / Key word(s): Financing


MagForce AG issues Bearer Notes with a total Volume of up to EUR 3.5 Million to Lansdowne Investment Company Cyprus Limited


25-Jun-2022 / 11:40 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Disclosure of an insider information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014



MagForce AG issues Bearer Notes with a total Volume of up to EUR 3.5 Million to Lansdowne Investment Company Cyprus Limited



Berlin, June 25, 2022 - MagForce AG (Frankfurt, Scale, Xetra: MF6, ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5), a leading medical device company in the field of nanomedicine focused on oncology, concluded a bearer notes agreement with a total volume of up to EUR 3.5 million with Lansdowne Investment Company Cyprus Limited. The bearer notes are devided in three tranches based on undisclosed milestones. The notes will be senior to all other financing agreements.



- End of Insider Information -



Contact:

MagForce AG, Max-Planck-Straße 3, 12489 Berlin

Barbara von Frankenberg

Vice President Communications & Investor Relations

T +49-30-308380-77

E-Mail: bfrankenberg@magforce.com

Disclaimer



This release may contain forward-looking statements and information which may be identified by formulations using terms such as "expects", "aims", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or "will". Such forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and certain assumptions, which may be subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties. The results actually achieved by MagForce AG may substantially differ from these forward-looking statements. MagForce AG assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to correct them in case of developments, which differ from those, anticipated.










25-Jun-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de




























Language: English
Company: MagForce AG

Max-Planck-Straße 3

12489 Berlin

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 308 380 0
Fax: +49 (0)30 308 380 99
E-mail: info@magforce.com
Internet: www.magforce.com
ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5
WKN: A0HGQF
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1383799





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



1383799  25-Jun-2022 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1383799&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum