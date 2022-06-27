DGAP-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Post AG


/ Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission






Deutsche Post AG: Release of a capital market information








27.06.2022 / 11:07



Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission



Information on share buyback program
27 June 2022



Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany
WKN: 555200
ISIN: DE0005552004



In the time period from 20 June 2022 until and including 24 June 2022, a number of 892,041 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.



Shares were bought back as follows:































Date Number of shares acquired Average price (€) Purchased volume (€)
20 June 2022 36,947 34.7700 1,284,647.19
21 June 2022 744,319 35.1414 26,156,411.71
22 June 2022 30,197 35.2062 1,063,121.62
23 June 2022 50,435 34.9722 1,763,822.91
24 June 2022 30,143 35.6359 1,074,172.93
Total 892,041 35.1354 31.342,176.36

 

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://www.dpdhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).



The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program in the time period from 08 April 2022 until and including 24 June 2022 amounts to 6,289,106 shares.



Contact:



Martin Ziegenbalg

EVP Investor Relations

Tel. +49 (0) 228 63000



Language: English
Company: Deutsche Post AG

Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20

53113 Bonn

Germany
Internet: www.dpdhl.com





 
