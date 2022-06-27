Announcement pursuant to section 5 para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with section 2 para 2 and 3 of the delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the commission

Information on share buyback program

27 June 2022

Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Germany

WKN: 555200

ISIN: DE0005552004

In the time period from 20 June 2022 until and including 24 June 2022, a number of 892,041 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buyback program of Deutsche Post AG.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Date

Number of shares acquired

Average price (€)

Purchased volume (€)

20 June 2022

36,947

34.7700

1,284,647.19

21 June 2022

744,319

35.1414

26,156,411.71

22 June 2022

30,197

35.2062

1,063,121.62

23 June 2022

50,435

34.9722

1,763,822.91

24 June 2022

30,143

35.6359

1,074,172.93

Total

892,041

35.1354

31.342,176.36



An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website (https://www.dpdhl.com/en/investors/shares/share-buy-backs.html).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the current share buyback program in the time period from 08 April 2022 until and including 24 June 2022 amounts to 6,289,106 shares.

Contact:

Martin Ziegenbalg



EVP Investor Relations



Tel. +49 (0) 228 63000

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.