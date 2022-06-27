DGAP-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation
2022. június 27., hétfő, 11:07
Bekanntgabe gemäß Art 5 Abs. 3 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014 i.V.m. Art. 2 Abs. 2 und 3 der Del. VO (EU) 2016/1052 der Kommission
Information zum Aktienrückkaufprogramm
Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Deutschland
Im Zeitraum vom 20. Juni 2022 bis einschließlich 24. Juni 2022 wurden insgesamt 892.041 Aktien im Rahmen des laufenden Aktienrückkaufprogrammes der Deutsche Post AG auf XETRA erworben.
Dabei wurden jeweils folgende Stückzahlen zurückgekauft:
Eine Aufstellung der getätigten Einzelgeschäfte innerhalb eines Tages sind auf der Unternehmens-webseite veröffentlicht (https://www.dpdhl.com/de/investoren/aktie/aktienrueckkauf.html).
Das Gesamtvolumen der im Rahmen des laufenden Aktienrückkaufprogrammes im Zeitraum vom
Kontakt:
Martin Ziegenbalg
Diese Mitteilung stellt, unabhängig von der Jurisdiktion, weder ganz oder teilweise ein Angebot noch eine Aufforderung zur Abgabe eines Angebots zum Kauf von Wertpapieren dar.
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|Deutsche Post AG
|Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20
|53113 Bonn
|Deutschland
|Internet:
|www.dpdhl.com
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
1383855 27.06.2022
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
Evonik Industries and Laxxon Medical see future in 3D screen printed pharmaceuticals
[2022.03.08. 15:02]
-
»
Evonik und Laxxon Medical sehen Zukunftsmarkt für 3D-Druck von Tabletten
[2022.03.08. 15:02]
-
»
"Game Changing" Technology Enables QR Code Integration with 3D Screen Printing
[2022.02.16. 17:31]
-
»
Laxxon Medical to Participate in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference
[2022.01.07. 16:40]
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-