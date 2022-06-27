



Roughly 30 % of Encavis’ shareholders prefer new Encavis shares to cash dividend

Hamburg, June 27, 2022 – A significant part of the shareholders in Encavis AG (ISIN: DE0006095003, Prime Standard, ticker symbol: ECV), the MDAX-listed, Hamburg-based wind and solar park operator, decided to receive new shares instead of a cash dividend, with 29.7 per cent opting for the new shares. A total of 560,894 new shares will therefore be issued and a cash dividend of 38,128,826.70 euros distributed to shareholders.

After the registration in the Commercial Register, 161,030,176 Encavis AG shares will be listed on the stock exchange. The scrip dividend offered for the past fiscal year 2021 already represented the nineth time in a row that the Company has offered this option. Shareholders were given the choice of whether they would like to receive a cash dividend of 0.30 euro per share, new shares at a ratio of 85 to 1 (shareholders receive one new share for each 85 shares they hold at an arithmetical subscription price of 17.85 euros) or a combination of the two options.

“We are very pleased that a significant part of our shareholders opted for the share dividend again – a renewed strong sign of confidence in the potential of our profitable growth strategy, which at the same time keeps liquidity within the Company for further investments,” says Dr Christoph Husmann, CFO of Encavis AG, welcoming the current rate of acceptance (29.7 %) for the share dividend. The declining rate of acceptance of the scrip dividend in the past two years mirrors the continuously increasing portion of Anglo-Saxon investors, that are not able to receive the scrip dividend in shares of Encavis.

The payment of the cash dividend amounting to 0.30 euro per dividend-entitled share is expected to be made by the custodian banks beginning on June 23, 2022. The shareholders will receive 0.21 euro net on their account and 0.09 euro each will be booked directly to the accounts of the custodian banks, independent of the choice of the shareholders for the cash or the share dividend. The new shares are scheduled to be booked to the shareholders" securities accounts and will be traded initially on June 30, 2022.



About ENCAVIS:



Encavis AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003; ticker symbol: ECV) is a producer of electricity from renewable energies listed on the MDAX of Deutsche Börse AG. As one of the leading independent power producers (IPP), ENCAVIS acquires and operates solar parks and (onshore) wind farms in eleven European countries. The plants for sustainable energy production generate stable yields through guaranteed feed-in tariffs (FIT) or long-term power purchase agreements (PPA). The Encavis Group"s total generation capacity currently adds up to around 3.2 gigawatts (GW), corresponding to an amount of avoided 1.4 million tonnes of CO 2 per annum. Within the Encavis Group, Encavis Asset Management AG offers fund services to institutional investors.

ENCAVIS is a signatory of the UN Global Compact as well as of the UN PRI network. Encavis AG"s environmental, social and governance performance has been awarded by two of the world"s leading ESG rating agencies. MSCI ESG Ratings awarded the corporate ESG performance with "A" and ISS ESG with their "Prime" label.

Additional information can be found on www.encavis.com





