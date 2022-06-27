DGAP-CMS: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München


/ Disclosure according to Art. 5(1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2(2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052






Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information








27.06.2022 / 15:43



Disclosure according to Art. 5(1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2(2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Share buyback – 1st Interim Reporting



In the time period from 16 June 2022 until and including 24 June 2022, a number of 236,129 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (“Munich Re”); on 15 June 2022, the Company disclosed pursuant to Art. 5(1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 16 June 2022.



























Date Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price (€)
16.06.2022 68,280 221.5279
17.06.2022 28,278 220.1003
20.06.2022 26,861 221.0452
21.06.2022 42,363 222.3591
22.06.2022 15,779 218.6580
23.06.2022 33,263 217.2702
24.06.2022 21,305 221.5051

 

The total number of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 16 June 2022 until and including 24 June 2022 amounts to 236,129 shares.



The purchase of the shares of Munich Re is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Munich Re; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).



The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Munich Re (www.munichre.com).



Munich, 27 June 2022



Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München



The Board of Management















Language: English
Company: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

Königinstraße 107

80802 München

Germany
Internet: www.munichre.com





 
