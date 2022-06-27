Disclosure according to Art. 5(1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2(2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052



Share buyback – 1st Interim Reporting

In the time period from 16 June 2022 until and including 24 June 2022, a number of 236,129 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (“Munich Re”); on 15 June 2022, the Company disclosed pursuant to Art. 5(1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 16 June 2022.

Date

Aggregated volume in shares

Weighted average price (€)

16.06.2022

68,280

221.5279

17.06.2022

28,278

220.1003

20.06.2022

26,861

221.0452

21.06.2022

42,363

222.3591

22.06.2022

15,779

218.6580

23.06.2022

33,263

217.2702

24.06.2022

21,305

221.5051



The total number of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 16 June 2022 until and including 24 June 2022 amounts to 236,129 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Munich Re is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Munich Re; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Munich Re (www.munichre.com).

Munich, 27 June 2022

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

The Board of Management