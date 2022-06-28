DGAP-News: Siltronic AG successfully places ESG-linked promissory note loan of 300 million euros
2022. június 27., hétfő, 18:01
Press Release
Siltronic AG successfully places ESG-linked promissory note loan of 300 million euros
- Issue volume of 300 million euros
- High oversubscription despite challenging capital market environment
- Pricing at the lower end of the marketing range
- Proceeds from the issue will be used for general corporate financing and for strategic expansion projects
- ESG link emphasizes sustainable corporate strategy
"Siltronic is committed to technological progress and economic growth in harmony with environmentally and socially responsible action. With the ESG-linked promissory note loan, we emphasize this sustainability aspect also in financing our investments," said Rainer Irle, CFO of Siltronic AG. "The successful placement at attractive conditions reflects the confidence investors have in our business and confirms us on our sustainability course."
In a challenging capital market environment, Siltronic secured very favorable pricing conditions, all at the lower end of the marketing range. The highly oversubscribed order book allowed an issue volume of €300 million. A total of almost 60 investors participated in the promissory note loan that is linked to a sustainability component.
The transaction will take place in six tranches with terms of five, seven and ten years, each with fixed and variable interest rates. The interest rate depends on the Sustainalytics Management Score of Siltronic AG.
The emission was arranged by Landesbank Baden-Württemberg and UniCredit Bank AG.
Contact:
Dr. Rupert Krautbauer
Company profile:
Siltronic AG is one of the world"s leading producers of hyperpure silicon wafers and has been a partner to many major semiconductor manufacturers for decades.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Siltronic AG
|Einsteinstr. 172
|81677 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 89 8564 3133
|Fax:
|+49 89 8564-3904
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@siltronic.com
|Internet:
|www.siltronic.com
|ISIN:
|DE000WAF3001
|WKN:
|WAF300
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1384535
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1384535 27.06.2022
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
Evonik Industries and Laxxon Medical see future in 3D screen printed pharmaceuticals
[2022.03.08. 15:02]
-
»
Evonik und Laxxon Medical sehen Zukunftsmarkt für 3D-Druck von Tabletten
[2022.03.08. 15:02]
-
»
"Game Changing" Technology Enables QR Code Integration with 3D Screen Printing
[2022.02.16. 17:31]
-
»
Laxxon Medical to Participate in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference
[2022.01.07. 16:40]
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-