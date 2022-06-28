DGAP-Adhoc: bet-at-home.com AG: bet-at-home.com Group loses legal dispute in Switzerland over network blocks / Forecast adjusted
DGAP-Ad-hoc: bet-at-home.com AG / Key word(s): Legal Matter/Change in Forecast
bet-at-home.com Internet Limited, Malta, a subsidiary of bet-at-home.com AG (hereinafter also the "Company"), has so far also offered online sports betting in Switzerland. The Intercantonal Gaming Authority Gespa had issued a blocking order (network blocking) against the offer, against which an appeal was filed. The Swiss Federal Supreme Court has now rejected the appeal in the last instance.
After discussion with the legal advisors of the bet-at-home.com Group, the Management Board decided to close the access from Switzerland.
The Executive Board had previously expected gross betting and gaming revenue of between EUR 50 million and EUR 60 million and EBITDA of between EUR -2 million and EUR 2 million for the 2022 financial year. Due to various recent adverse legal and regulatory developments (see also ad hoc announcement of 3 June 2022), the Executive Board now expects the Group"s gross betting and gaming revenue for the 2022 financial year to be between EUR 45 million and EUR 50 million and EBITDA between EUR -2 million and EUR -4,5 million.
About bet-at-home
The bet-at-home.com AG Group is active in the domain of online sports betting and online gaming. With about 5.6 million registered customers, the company (which is listed on the Frankfurt stock exchange) represents, together with its subsidiaries, one of the most popular gaming providers within the European Union. bet-at-home has companies in Germany, Austria, Malta and Gibraltar. The Group holds various licenses via its Maltese companies for online sports betting and online gaming. The licenses allow the company to organize and market online sports betting and online casinos. Since 2009, bet-at-home.com AG has been a part of the Betclic Everest SAS Group, which is a leading French Group in the domain of online sports betting and online gaming. bet-at-home is certified according to ISO/IEC 27001:2013 for all Group companies in Germany, Austria and Malta.
Contact
Investor Relations
+49 211 545 598 77
ir@bet-at-home.com
www.bet-at-home.ag
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|bet-at-home.com AG
|Tersteegenstrasse 30
|40474 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 211 545 598 77
|Fax:
|+49 211 545 598 78
|E-mail:
|ir@bet-at-home.com
|Internet:
|www.bet-at-home.ag
|ISIN:
|DE000A0DNAY5
|WKN:
|A0DNAY
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1384929
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1384929 27-Jun-2022 CET/CEST
