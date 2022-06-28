DGAP-Ad-hoc: Allterco JSCo / Key word(s): Forecast





Allterco JSCo substantiates Guidance 2022 and updates medium-term growth targets to 2025





27-Jun-2022 / 22:05 CET/CEST





Allterco JSCo substantiates Guidance 2022 and updates medium-term growth targets to 2025



Sofia / Munich, 27 June 2022 – Allterco JSCo (ticker A4L / ISIN: BG1100003166) (“Allterco” / “the Company”) substantiated its guidance for the current financial year 2022 and updated its medium-term growth targets to 2025. For the current financial year 2022, the Board of Directors expects revenues from the sale of goods and production to increase by up to 43.0% to approx. EUR 43.5 million (2021: EUR 30.4 million). Following investments in the expansion of business activities, 2022 earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) are likely to be at the previous year"s level of approx. EUR 9.6 million (2021: EUR 9.6 million). Based on its expansion efforts and the market launch of new products, Allterco projects average annual growth of around 42.2% in the medium term to a revenue target of approx. EUR 125.0 million by the end of 2025. For EBIT, the medium-term target is approx. EUR 38.8 million by the end of 2025, with average annual growth of around 59.3%.





The figures in detail:

Medium-term growth targets 2022 – 2025 (in EUR million)

Targets

2022 Guidance

2023 Target

2024 Target

2025 Target

Revenue

43.5

62.5

89.0

125.0

YoY Growth (in %)

43.0%

44.0%

42.0%

40.0%

Gross Profit Margin (in %)

50.0%

49.5%

49.0%

48.5%

EBIT

9.6

15.2

24.6

38.8

EBIT Margin (in %)

22.0%

24.0%

28.0%

31.0%



For further information, please visit allterco.com.

Investor Relations contact



CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH



Sven Pauly



Phone: +49 (0) 89-1250903-31



Mail: sp@crossalliance.de

www.crossalliance.de