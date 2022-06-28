DGAP-NVR: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited: Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

DGAP Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited


/ Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte






Vulcan Energy Resources Limited: Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung








28.06.2022 / 12:42



Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

















Veröffentlichung über Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte



1. Angaben zum Emittenten


Vulcan Energy Resources Limited

Level 11, Brookfield Place, 125 St Georges Terrace

6000 Perth

Australien

2. Art der Kapitalmaßnahme








  Art der Kapitalmaßnahme Stand zum / Datum der Wirksamkeit
  Ausgabe von Bezugsaktien (§ 41 Abs. 2 WpHG)
X Sonstige Kapitalmaßnahme (§ 41 Abs. 1 WpHG) 27.06.2022

3. Neue Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte:

143094049














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited

Level 11, Brookfield Place, 125 St Georges Terrace

6000 Perth

Australien
Internet: www.v-er.eu





 
