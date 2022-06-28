DGAP-Ad-hoc: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG / Key word(s): Forecast





VERBIO AG: Significant increase in EBITDA forecast for the financial year 2021/2022 to approximately EUR 500 million - strong demand for advanced 2nd generation biofuels





Zörbig/Leipzig, June 28th, 2022 – Based on the business performance to date as well as the current level of sales and raw material prices, the Management Board expects to achieve an EBITDA of approximately EUR 500 million in the financial year 2021/2022. The brisk global demand for CO 2 saving biofuels is causing persistently high price levels, especially for advanced 2nd generation biofuels. Net financial assets expect to increase by the end of the financial year to approximately EUR 300 million.

In its most recent forecast, the company had expected an EBITDA of approximately EUR 430 million and net financial assets by the end of the financial year 2021/2022 of approximately EUR 220 million.

VERBIO AG is one of the leading independent bioenergy manufacturers, and is also the only large-scale producer of biodiesel, bioethanol and biomethane in Europe. The Group has approximately 900 employees at its locations in Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Brandenburg as well as at its foreign subsidiaries in India, the USA, Canada, Poland and Hungary. VERBIO concentrates on the use of internally developed innovative technologies and efficient energy-saving production processes. VERBIO’s biofuels achieve CO 2 savings of up to 90 percent compared to petrol or diesel. The Group’s annual production capacity amounts to approximately 660,000 tonnes of biodiesel, 260,000 tonnes of bioethanol and 900 gigawatt hours of biomethane. In addition, VERBIO manufactures biofertiliser and animal feed for agricultural use as well as high-value raw materials for the pharmaceutical, cosmetic and foodstuff industries. With its innovative processes and highly efficient production plants, VERBIO is a technology leader in the biofuels market. The VERBIO share (ISIN DE000A0JL9W6/WKN A0JL9W) has been listed in the prime standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since October 2006.

