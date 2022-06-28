DGAP-Adhoc: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: Significant increase in EBITDA forecast for the financial year 2021/2022 to approximately EUR 500 million - strong demand for advanced 2nd generation biofuels
2022. június 28., kedd, 13:31
DGAP-Ad-hoc: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG / Key word(s): Forecast
VERBIO AG: Significant increase in EBITDA forecast for the financial year 2021/2022 to approximately EUR 500 million - strong demand for advanced 2nd generation biofuels
In its most recent forecast, the company had expected an EBITDA of approximately EUR 430 million and net financial assets by the end of the financial year 2021/2022 of approximately EUR 220 million.
Information about VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG (VERBIO)
Important notice
Contact:
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG
Ritterstraße 23 (Oelßner"s Hof)
04109 Leipzig
Constanze Blechschmidt
Investor Relations
Phone: +49(0)341/308530-281
Email: ir@verbio.de/pr@verbio.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG
|Ritterstraße 23 (Oelßners Hof)
|04109 Leipzig
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)341 308530-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)341 308530-998
|E-mail:
|ir@verbio.de
|Internet:
|www.verbio.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0JL9W6
|WKN:
|A0JL9W
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1385661
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1385661 28-Jun-2022 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
Evonik Industries and Laxxon Medical see future in 3D screen printed pharmaceuticals
[2022.03.08. 15:02]
-
»
Evonik und Laxxon Medical sehen Zukunftsmarkt für 3D-Druck von Tabletten
[2022.03.08. 15:02]
-
»
"Game Changing" Technology Enables QR Code Integration with 3D Screen Printing
[2022.02.16. 17:31]
-
»
Laxxon Medical to Participate in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference
[2022.01.07. 16:40]
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-