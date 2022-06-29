DGAP-Adhoc: AdCapital AG: Bestellung von Dr. Andreas J. Schmid zum neuen Vorstand
DGAP-Ad-hoc: AdCapital AG / Schlagwort(e): Personalie
Dr. Andreas J. Schmid übernimmt ab 01.09.2022 das Vorstandsamt der AdCapital AG
Waldbronn, 28.06. 2022
Herr Dr. Schmid verfügt über langjährige internationale Erfahrung als Vorstand und Geschäftsführer. Er bringt neben seinen internationalen Erfahrungen im Automotive- und Industriellen-Sektor, die er zuletzt als CEO der Secop Gruppe erfolgreich unter Beweis stellen konnte auch fundiertes Know-how in den Bereichen Vertrieb, Technologie und Produktion mit. Unter seiner Verantwortung sind die Unternehmensgruppen Hübner, Funkwerk und Schaltbau nachhaltig und profitabel gewachsen. Herr Dr. Schmid studierte Physik an der TU München und promovierte an der TU Darmstadt im Fachbereich Elektrotechnik und Informationstechnik.
Dr. Sonja Zobl-Leibinger, Vorsitzende des Aufsichtsrats
Investor Relations-Kontakt
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|AdCapital AG
|Im Ermlisgrund 11
|76337 Waldbronn
|Deutschland
|Telefon:
|+49 7461 900 65 660
|Fax:
|+49 7461 900 65 655
|E-Mail:
|investorrelations@adcapital.de
|Internet:
|www.adcapital.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005214506
|WKN:
|521450
|Börsen:
|Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|1385689
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
1385689 28.06.2022 CET/CEST
