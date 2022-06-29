

DGAP-Ad-hoc: AdCapital AG / Schlagwort(e): Personalie





AdCapital AG: Bestellung von Dr. Andreas J. Schmid zum neuen Vorstand





28.06.2022 / 15:00 CET/CEST





Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.





Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.







Dr. Andreas J. Schmid übernimmt ab 01.09.2022 das Vorstandsamt der AdCapital AG



Waldbronn, 28.06. 2022



Der Aufsichtsrat hat Herrn Dr. Andreas J. Schmid am heutigen Tag mit Wirkung zum 01.09.2022 zum neuen Vorstand der AdCapital AG bestellt. Herr Dr. Schmid folgt auf Herrn Hans-Jürgen Döringer, dessen Amt als Vorstand der AdCapital AG turnusgemäß am 31.12.2022 endet.



Der Aufsichtsrat wird dafür Sorge tragen, dass eine ordnungsgemäße Übergabe der Leitung der Gesellschaft sichergestellt ist.



Herr Dr. Schmid verfügt über langjährige internationale Erfahrung als Vorstand und Geschäftsführer. Er bringt neben seinen internationalen Erfahrungen im Automotive- und Industriellen-Sektor, die er zuletzt als CEO der Secop Gruppe erfolgreich unter Beweis stellen konnte auch fundiertes Know-how in den Bereichen Vertrieb, Technologie und Produktion mit. Unter seiner Verantwortung sind die Unternehmensgruppen Hübner, Funkwerk und Schaltbau nachhaltig und profitabel gewachsen. Herr Dr. Schmid studierte Physik an der TU München und promovierte an der TU Darmstadt im Fachbereich Elektrotechnik und Informationstechnik.



Dr. Sonja Zobl-Leibinger, Vorsitzende des Aufsichtsrats







Investor Relations-Kontakt



investorrelations(at)adcapital





















28.06.2022 CET/CEST Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



