Cuxhaven, 29 June 2022 – Today the Management Board of PNE AG resolved to redeem all outstanding bonds of the 2018/2023 Bond traded on the Open Market (Freiverkehr) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Quotation Board (ISIN: DE000A2LQ3M9 / WKN: A2LQ3M) with a coupon of 4.00% p.a. in compliance with the minimum notice period of 30 days and the maximum notice period of 60 days pursuant to § 4 No. 2 of the terms and conditions of the 2018/2023 Bond. The redemption of the outstanding bonds shall take place on 1 August 2022 (Call Redemption Date within the meaning of § 4 No. 2 of the terms and conditions of the 2018/2023 Bond) at the amount of 101% of the principal amount per bond (Call Redemption Amount within the meaning of § 4 No. 2 of the terms and conditions of the 2018/2023 Bond) plus accrued and unpaid interest up to 31 July 2022 (inclusive).



The notice of termination will be announced to the bond holders of the 2018/2023 Bond in accordance with § 12 of the terms and conditions of the 2018/2023 Bond on the website of PNE AG (https://ir.pne-ag.com/) today and in the next days in the Federal Gazette.



