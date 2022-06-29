DGAP-Ad-hoc: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): IPO





Mutares: Portfolio company Nordec Group Corporation cancels its IPO on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Finland

Munich, 29 June 2022 - Nordec Group Corporation ("Nordec" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) ("Mutares") has today decided to cancel its initial public offering (IPO) and subsequent listing of its shares on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Finland due to an abnormal capital markets situation.



