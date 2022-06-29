DGAP-AFR: 21Shares AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

21Shares AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report


Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 31, 2022

Address: https://21shares.com/ir/financials













Language: English
Company: 21Shares AG

Dammstr 19

6300 Zug

Switzerland
Internet: www.21shares.com





 
