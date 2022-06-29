DGAP-AFR: 21Shares AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

2022. június 29., szerda, 15:03







DGAP Vorabbekanntmachung Finanzberichte: 21Shares AG


/ Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Rechnungslegungsberichten






21Shares AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG








29.06.2022 / 15:03



Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.




Hiermit gibt die 21Shares AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 31.08.2022

Ort: https://21shares.com/ir/financials













29.06.2022 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: 21Shares AG

Dammstr 19

6300 Zug

Schweiz
Internet: www.21shares.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




1386899  29.06.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1386899&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum