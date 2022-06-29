DGAP-News: Adler Group S.A.: Announcement of the launch of an audit-tender

ADLER Group S.A.
Société anonyme

55, Allée Scheffer, L-2520 Senningerberg

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

RCS Luxembourg: B 197554



 



Announcement of the launch of an audit-tender


Luxembourg, 29 June 2022 – Adler Group S.A. hereby announces the launch of a tender for the mandate to audit its stand-alone and consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2022.


Auditors and audit firms may express their interest in the tender by 13 July 2022 by email to audit-tender@adler-group.com.


At the end of this period and subject to signing a confidentiality agreement, the tender documents will be provided.















