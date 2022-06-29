





DGAP-News: Adler Group S.A.





/ Key word(s): Tender Offer













Adler Group S.A.: Announcement of the launch of an audit-tender

















29.06.2022 / 15:15









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







ADLER Group S.A.

Société anonyme



55, Allée Scheffer, L-2520 Senningerberg



Grand Duchy of Luxembourg



RCS Luxembourg: B 197554







Announcement of the launch of an audit-tender





Luxembourg, 29 June 2022 – Adler Group S.A. hereby announces the launch of a tender for the mandate to audit its stand-alone and consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2022.





Auditors and audit firms may express their interest in the tender by 13 July 2022 by email to audit-tender@adler-group.com.





At the end of this period and subject to signing a confidentiality agreement, the tender documents will be provided.



























29.06.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



