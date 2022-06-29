





ADLER Real Estate AG: Announcement of the launch of an audit-tender

















ADLER Real Estate AG



Am Karlsbad 11



10785 Berlin







Berlin, June 29, 2022 - ADLER Real Estate AG hereby announces the launch of a tender for the mandate to audit its stand-alone and consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2022.





Auditors and auditing firms may express their interest in the tender by July 13, 2022 via e-mail to Audit-Tender2022@adler-ag.com .





At the end of this period and subject to signing a confidentiality agreement, the tender documents will be provided.



























