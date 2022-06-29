DGAP-News: ADLER Real Estate AG: Announcement of the launch of an audit-tender

2022. június 29., szerda, 15:29







DGAP-News: ADLER Real Estate AG


/ Key word(s): Tender Offer






ADLER Real Estate AG: Announcement of the launch of an audit-tender








29.06.2022 / 15:29




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



ADLER Real Estate AG

Am Karlsbad 11

10785 Berlin



 



Announcement of the launch of an audit-tender


Berlin, June 29, 2022 - ADLER Real Estate AG hereby announces the launch of a tender for the mandate to audit its stand-alone and consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2022.  


Auditors and auditing firms may express their interest in the tender by July 13, 2022 via e-mail to Audit-Tender2022@adler-ag.com.


At the end of this period and subject to signing a confidentiality agreement, the tender documents will be provided.















29.06.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de




























Language: English
Company: ADLER Real Estate AG

Am Karlsbad 11

10785 Berlin

Germany
Phone: +49 30 39 80 18 10
Fax: +49 30 39 80 18 199
E-mail: info@adler-ag.com
Internet: www.adler-ag.com
ISIN: DE0005008007, XS1211417362
DE000A1R1A42
DE000A11QF02
WKN: 500800, A14J3Z
A1R1A4
A11QF0
Indices: GPR General Index
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1386941





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1386941  29.06.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1386941&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum