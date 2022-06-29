DGAP-News: ADLER Real Estate AG: Bekanntmachung der Einleitung eines Prüfungsausschreibungsverfahrens

ADLER Real Estate AG

Am Karlsbad 11

10785 Berlin



 



Bekanntmachung der Einleitung eines Prüfungsausschreibungsverfahrens


Berlin, 29. Juni 2022 – Die ADLER Real Estate AG. verkündet hiermit die Ausschreibung für das Mandat zur Prüfung ihrer Einzel- und Konzernabschlüsse und der Abschlüsse ausgewählter in den Konzernabschluss einbezogenen Tochtergesellschaften für das Geschäftsjahr 2022.


Wirtschaftsprüfer und Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaften können ihr Interesse an der Ausschreibung bis zum 13. Juli 2022 per E-Mail an Audit-Tender2022@adler-ag.com bekunden.


Nach Ablauf dieser Frist und vorbehaltlich der Unterzeichnung einer Vertraulichkeitsvereinbarung werden die Ausschreibungsunterlagen zur Verfügung gestellt.















