ADLER Real Estate AG



Am Karlsbad 11



10785 Berlin







Bekanntmachung der Einleitung eines Prüfungsausschreibungsverfahrens





Berlin, 29. Juni 2022 – Die ADLER Real Estate AG. verkündet hiermit die Ausschreibung für das Mandat zur Prüfung ihrer Einzel- und Konzernabschlüsse und der Abschlüsse ausgewählter in den Konzernabschluss einbezogenen Tochtergesellschaften für das Geschäftsjahr 2022.





Wirtschaftsprüfer und Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaften können ihr Interesse an der Ausschreibung bis zum 13. Juli 2022 per E-Mail an Audit-Tender2022@adler-ag.com bekunden.





Nach Ablauf dieser Frist und vorbehaltlich der Unterzeichnung einer Vertraulichkeitsvereinbarung werden die Ausschreibungsunterlagen zur Verfügung gestellt.



























